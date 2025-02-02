Ja'Marr Chase is looking out for his financial security, which the Cincinnati Bengals will have to put forth their best effort to retain their star wide receiver.

Chase made his thoughts regarding his contract expectations known in an interview with ESPN's Laura Rutledge on NFL Live. Having had a career season in 2024, he wants what's “fair” for a player of his caliber.

“At the end of the day, I just hope I get what's fair…Hopefully I don't put too much pressure on anybody, but I just want it to be fair, that's all,” Chase said.

“Fair is what I deserve. I can't really say everything I want to say. It's what I deserve, it's what I've worked for, how hard I worked for. It's a written story already. It should be fair change.”

Chase's four-year rookie contract signed in 2021 came to an end after the 2024 season, making him a player who will be highly valued in free agency.

Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals prepare to retool in offseason

Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals suffered disappointment and misfortune in the 2024 campaign.

Chase had the best season of his career to date at age 24. He led the league in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708) and receiving touchdowns (17) this season, becoming just the sixth wideout in the Super Bowl era to achieve the receiving triple crown.

However, injuries and an inconsistent defense prevented the Bengals from making the playoffs. They started the season 4-7 before going 5-1 in their last six games to make playoff push. However, it was all for naught as the Broncos secured the seventh and final spot in the AFC playoff picture.

This leaves the Bengals in search for answers going into the 2025 offseason. Not only is Chase's contract up, but they also have to address the future of star defensive end Trey Hendrickson. He is the team's all-time leader in sacks, making him an important defensive player for squad to keep around.

Cincinnati has several months to have solutions for their stars, but until then, their potential is up in the air as they try to return to their status as serious playoff contenders.