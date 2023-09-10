The Cincinnati Bengals and quarterback Joe Burrow got off to a horrid start to their 2023 season, losing 24-3 on the road to the Cleveland Browns. Burrow in particular was atrocious in the Bengals' blowout loss, registering just 82 passing yards on 14/31 passing.

After the game, Burrow did not mince words when discussing his team's performance and what it might mean for the trajectory of their 2023 season.

“Obviously, not up to our standard, not up to my standard,” said Burrow, per ESPN.

Burrow mentioned the rainy weather as a factor but also made sure not to blame it as an excuse for the performance.

“When it is raining like that it is something that you got to handle,” said the former LSU Tiger. “We didn't handle it today.”

To say that the Bengals did not handle Mother Nature or the Cleveland Browns on Sunday would be an understatement. The 82 passing yards were the lowest total of Joe Burrow's career.

The game came just one day after Burrow signed a five-year contract extension with the franchise that can potentially net the 2020 draftee up to $275 million, which is the richest contract in NFL history.

While no Bengals fans will be overly critical of the 26-year-old given what he's proven capable of over the last few seasons, it was still a day of frustration for Cincinnati, who are establishing a pattern of stumbling out of the gates.

Last year, it wasn't until Week Three that the Bengals picked up their first win of the season. However, after they got over the hump, they wouldn't look back, losing just two more games en route to the AFC Championship game.

Fans will hope for a similar run of success following Sunday's disappointing result.