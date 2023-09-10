The Cincinnati Bengals don't have a lot of success when they face their cross-state rival Cleveland Browns. While the Bengals are considered one of the favorites in the AFC, they struggle when they see the Browns, having lost six of their last seven meetings. Quarterback Joe Burrow struggled badly during Sunday's showdown, but he is not about to concede anything.

Burrow tried to calm any sense of panic that may develop among the Cincinnati fan base or in the Bengals locker room following their Week 1 defeat, 24-3.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Nobody's panicking in here guys,” said Burrow. “Week 1 doesn't define anybody's season. Obviously not very good out there, but anybody that watched saw that. But we've been in been in this spot before, we've come back stronger and had great years, so that's what we're gonna do.”

The Bengals quarterback was held to a career-low 82 passing yards. Burrow completed 14 of 31 passes and while he did not have any interceptions, he did not throw any TD passes either. He was sacked twice by the Browns.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

The Cincinnati passing attack is one of the most explosive in the league. As a result, Burrow was rewarded with a five-year, $275 million contract extension in the days before the opener. However, he could not connect with dynamic receiver Ja'Marr Chase with any frequency. Chase caught five passes for just 39 yards.

The Browns offense exceeded expectations against the Bengals defense. Running back Nick Chubb had 18 carried for 106 yard, while Deshaun Watson completed 16 of 29 passes for 154 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals will try to get back on track in Week 2 when they host the Baltimore Ravens.