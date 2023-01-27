Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals find themselves in familiar territory: facing the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. For the second straight season, the Bengals will have to go through Patrick Mahomes and company to reach the Super Bowl.

As the Chiefs and Bengals start to form a genuine rivalry, Burrow’s dad shared a photo of the Cincinnati star wearing a plastic KC helmet as a child. He posted the same photo before last season’s AFC Championship Game. “Won’t be wearing that helmet Sunday. Who Dey,” wrote Jimmy Burrow.

Joe watching an Iowa Barnstormer game with his Mom . Won’t be wearing that helmet Sunday. Who Dey pic.twitter.com/zJnxnoMjQm — Jimmy Burrow (@CoachBurrow) January 27, 2023

Burrow went from wearing a Chiefs helmet as a child to tormenting them as a professional quarterback. The Bengals star is undefeated against the Chiefs in his career, winning all three contests against them, which includes last year’s playoff matchup. While he is starting to make Arrowhead Stadium his second home, Mahomes and company are eager to send them home and prove the “Burrowhead” joke wrong.

The Bengals are winners of their last 10 games and the Chiefs are winners of 11 of their last 12. Both teams are stellar on both sides of the ball and possess the weapons on offense to pull off big plays. In what will likely come down to a competition between the star quarterbacks, it’s safe to say they are both going to do whatever they can to win.

Although Patrick Mahomes has been battling an ankle injury after the Chiefs’ Divisional Round victory, he appears to be fully ready to go as Joe Burrow and the Bengals look for the same result as last season.