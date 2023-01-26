The Kansas City Chiefs managed to make it through the Divisional Round of the playoffs against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but they may have seen their season come crashing down in front of their eyes in the process when Patrick Mahomes picked up a high ankle sprain in the game. Mahomes was able to finish the game, but he was clearly hobbled by the injury, and his status for Kansas City’s upcoming game against the Bengals has immediately been cast in doubt.

Mahomes will tough it out and play through the injury, but many fans are curious if he will be effective enough to get the Chiefs by the Bengals. Currently, Kansas City is devising a game plan that will maximize and protect Mahomes under center as he battles through this injury, and it sounds like it’s coming along nicely according to Andy Reid.

“Although reporters weren’t allowed to see Mahomes go through his usual footwork after receiving the snap from center Creed Humphrey on Wednesday — or dropping back before passing the ball — Reid explained that the Chiefs will have around 300 offensive plays at their disposal Sunday to help Mahomes be as effective as he can be from within the pocket.

‘I think we have enough in the game plan where you can kind of pick and choose where you want to go with it according to how the players are feeling while they’re playing,’ said Reid, who is in his 24th season as a head coach. ‘Maybe experience helps, but you have a variety of things that you can go to if you have to go a certain direction with the calls.’” – Nate Taylor & Andy Reid, The Athletic

If there’s any duo that can figure out how to overcome this potentially devastating injury, it’s Mahomes and Reid. But the Bengals are playing inspired football currently, and they have had the Chiefs number in recent meetings. It will be interesting to see how Mahomes looks in this game, because it could have a huge impact on who ends up winning, but it sounds like the Chiefs are going to be prepared one way or another.