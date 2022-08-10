The Cincinnati Bengals are preparing to defend their AFC title behind Joe Burrow and a revamped offensive line. Thanks to La’el Collins returning to practice, the whole unit is finally going to practice together before the new season rolls around.

Collins has been on the Active/Non-Football Injury list since July 23 due to a back issue. After passing his most recent physical, the Bengals tackle is finally cleared to return to work. Now, the new O-line is able to practice as a whole.

La'el Collins has passed his physical and is cleared to practice. That means today, for the first time, Jonah Williams, Jackson Carman, Ted Karras, Alex Cappa and La'el Collins will go through a training camp practice together. That's the offensive line of the Bengals' future. https://t.co/EuznII6kxV — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) August 10, 2022

The Bengals signed Collins this offseason to a three-year, $21 million contract to protect Burrow. The former Dallas Cowboys starter joined Alex Cappa and Ted Karras to bolster the offensive line. It was a key weak point for the reigning AFC champions that they have now addressed. Although his back issue may be something to keep an eye on, Collins will be a huge upgrade for Cincy when the regular season begins.

Collins brought some excitement when he claimed to be Burrow’s new bodyguard when he joined Cincinnati. The 29-year-old will undoubtedly be a massive part of the offense for both Burrow and Joe Mixon, for whom he should be serving up pancakes on the regular.

Despite weakness up front last season, the Bengals made it to the Super Bowl. Burrow’s connection with Ja’Marr Chase and a superb defense got them back to relevance in the NFL landscape but still leaves them with room to work. With better protection for their budding star quarterback, Cincinnati should have a great shot at returning to the big game and repeating as AFC North champs.