The Cincinnati Bengals did not have the season they were expecting, and things are not going to get easier for them in the postseason. The future of some of their key players are hanging on by a thread, but Joe Burrow believes that they can get everybody back. JaMarr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Trey Hendrickson are the three players who are in question, and Burrow made a public statement on what needs to happen in the offseason.

“We need Trey Hendrickson back,” Burrow said on First Take. “We need to give him what he's worth and what he deserves; he's earned that. We need our young guys to come on. We need to draft well, we need guys to come in and produce immediately; we don't have time to wait around. I think we have the young guys that are capable of going into an offseason training the way they need to, taking advantage of all of the opportunities they can, and come out and play well early.”

Stephen A. Smith then challenged Burrow's statement and wondered how the Bengals would be able to bring back all of those players.

“The cap is going up,” Burrow said. “We just got new TV deals. We all want to stay together, so we're all going to do what it takes to do that.”

If the Bengals are able to make something work with Chase, Higgins, and Hendrickson, they'll be in good shape for the future, but anything else, and it might be tough for them to get back to the level they were at years ago.

Joe Burrow believes Bengals can keep core together

Earlier in the day, Joe Burrow was asked if he had faith in the Bengals organization to keep their core together and get deals done for their key players.

“Yeah I do,” Burrow said. “We have the cap space to get it done. I want to make it happen, everybody involved [including] Trey [Hendrickson], Tee [Higgins], Ja'Marr [Chase], [Mike Gesicki], we all want to stay together. So when you have guys that are motivated like that I think you can get those things done.”

JaMarr Chase seems like the person likely to be back with the Bengals after his big year, but there have been rumors that Tee Higgins won't be back with the team. For Trey Hendrickson, it would be important for the Bengals to re-sign one of their best defensive players.