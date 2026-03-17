The New York Giants continue to add depth to their roster this offseason, bringing back offensive lineman Josh Ezeudu on a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler reported the move Tuesday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“OL Josh Ezeudu back to the Giants on a one-year deal, per source.”

The re-signing provides continuity along the offensive line as the Giants look to solidify protection and improve consistency in the trenches heading into the 2026 season. Ezeudu, still in the early stages of his career, offers versatility across multiple positions on the line and remains a developmental piece with starting potential.

The Giants are coming off a 4-13 finish in 2025 and have been active in reshaping the roster during the early stages of the offseason. The organization has prioritized both depth and competition as it prepares for its first full season under head coach John Harbaugh.

Josh Ezeudu return headlines Giants’ flurry of offseason moves

Article Continues Below

In addition to retaining Ezeudu, New York has made several moves on both sides of the ball. The team signed former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million, adding another option to the passing game.

The Giants also addressed special teams and defensive depth. Former Miami Dolphins defensive back Elijah Campbell agreed to a one-year deal, while veteran kicker Jason Sanders was signed following his release from Miami last week.

Ezeudu’s return signals the team’s continued investment in maintaining familiarity within the offensive line group while adding external pieces to complement the roster. With multiple signings already completed, the Giants appear focused on building a deeper and more competitive roster as they prepare for the upcoming season.

As free agency continues, New York is expected to explore additional options to reinforce key positions while evaluating its current personnel heading into training camp.