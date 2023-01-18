Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are set to take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs And while many believe the Bills will likely walk away with the win, Burrow is not ready to back down.

While speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Joe Burrow was asked about taking on the Bills. The third-year quarterback made it clear that he is ready for the matchup.

“I never feel like an underdog,” stated Burrow via USA Today’s Kelsey Conway.

The Bills and Bengals were set to play in Week 17 of the regular season. Unfortunately, an injury suffered by Bills safety Damar Hamlin saw the game end in the first quarter. But now the two sides are ready to face off again. And it will be must-watch television.

Both Joe Burrow and Josh Allen have put together MVP-caliber seasons. In this matchup, they will both be in line to stuff the stat sheet.

Led by Burrow, the Bengals finished the regular season with a 12-4 record and first place in the NFC North. Burrow finished the year throwing for 4,475 passing yards, 35 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. On the ground, he added 257 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

In the Wild Card round of the playoffs, Joe Burrow kept his solid play alive. As the Bengals took on the Baltimore Ravens, he threw for 204 passing yards and one touchdown. On the ground, he added one rushing touchdown.

Both the Bengals and Bills are loaded with talent on both sides of the ball. This matchup features two of the best teams in the NFL. If the Bengals hope to walk away with the win, Burrow will once again need to turn in a strong performance.