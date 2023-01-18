The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will square off for a chance to go to the AFC Championship Game. Josh Allen and Joe Burrow will each be looking to lead their teams to victory.

The Bengals are winners of their last nine games and the Bills are winners of their last eight (including each team’s postseason win). Only five other playoff games have been played between two teams with winning streaks of at least eight, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Part of the reason for these streaks both being intact is that their regular-season matchup was discarded following Damar Hamlin’s frightening health emergency. Thankfully, Hamlin is back with the team and each side is now able to focus more on their next matchup.

Although the Bills will be the home team this time around, they are coming off a shaky win over the Skylar Thompson-led Miami Dolphins. The Bengals, though, also didn’t take care of business as well as they could have in Wild Card Weekend. They defeated the Tyler Huntley-led Baltimore Ravens by a score of just 24-17.

Both teams are still extremely talented and should be evenly matched. Allen’s connection with Stefon Diggs rivals Burrow’s connection with Ja’Marr Chase and each squad has other playmakers on offense and good defenses. Sunday afternoon should bring a fun matchup with a chance to go to the conference title game on the line.