Joe Burrow said it's a waiting game to see when he'll be back to full health.

The Cincinnati Bengals treated 2023 like somewhat of a lost season due to the unfortunate injury to franchise quarterback Joe Burrow. A calf injury in training camp limited Burrow early in the season and he was just rounding into form when he tore a ligament in his wrist, ending his season after Week 11.

The Bengals did manage to win three of their first four games without Burrow but were ultimately knocked out of playoff contention after consecutive losses in Week 16 and 17.

That meant Cincinnati had exit interviews and meetings before the playoffs for the first time since Burrow's rookie season in 2020. A major talking point with the media heading into the offseason is Burrow's health. The Bengals QB discussed his offseason plans.

“We’ll have to see,” Burrow said, per Myles Simmons “I think I should be good by OTAs. But, we’ll see. Pretty early on to really tell yet.”

Burrow has time to build strength back in his wrist and is focusing on keeping the rest of his body in shape in the meantime. Along with that, he was and is trying to find ways to stay involved with the Bengals game plan and served as a mentor for backup Jake Browning.

“You try to find ways to make a difference where you could, but obviously, it’s not the same,” Burrow said. “So, I was just focused on getting myself better every day and doing what I could for Jake … giving him nuggets here and there. But, he’s a smart guy, he didn’t need too much.”

The Bengals went 4-3 with Browning under center, finishing 9-8 and missing the playoffs by one game. Cincy will go back to the drawing board and try to bolster the roster as Joe Burrow gets healthy.

Don’t be surprised if the Bengals are back in contention in 2024.