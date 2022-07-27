Bengals star Joe Burrow gets important update after appendectomy

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be sidelined at the start of training camp after undergoing an appendectomy. Burrow’s surgery to remove his appendix came as a surprise to the team and fans alike. Fortunately, Zac Taylor provided an important update on the star quarterback’s status following his procedure. Via Ben Baby, Taylor revealed the procedure was a success and that Burrow will be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow had a successful appendectomy yesterday, coach Zac Taylor said. He's expected to be discharged today. Timetable for return is unknown. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) July 27, 2022

The timetable for Burrow to return to action for the Bengals remains unclear, but it’s certainly a positive update to hear that the procedure went down without a hitch. The Bengals aren’t anticipating that Burrow will miss too much time while recovering from the appendix surgery, though Taylor didn’t specify when fans can expect to see the former No. 1 overall pick back on the gridiron.

Obviously, Burrow getting this issue addressed during the offseason is preferable to him undergoing the knife during the regular season.

With Burrow on the sideline to start camp, backup quarterback Brandon Allen has assumed starting duties. He’s been taking first-team reps at camp and figures to do so until Burrow is cleared to return. Behind Allen on the depth chart is former Washington Huskies QB Jake Browning, and the team also added a fourth-stringer in Drew Plitt.

Last season, Joe Burrow led the Bengals on an improbable run to the Super Bowl. During the regular season, Burrow threw for 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while completing 70.4% of his pass attempts and racking up 4,611 yards. He’ll look to improve upon those excellent numbers in 2023, hopefully bringing down his interception tally in the process.