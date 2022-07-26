Star Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be sidelined for the start of training camp after it was announced that he’d require surgery to remove his appendix. Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Burrow would be undergoing the procedure and is expected to miss a few weeks of practice.

The procedure isn’t expected to force Burrow to miss any time during the regular season, but it’s a surprising revelation for Bengals fans who were hoping training camp would get started without a hitch.

Fortunately, Burrow isn’t dealing with a major injury or anything of the matter. While he’ll require surgery to have his appendix removed, there shouldn’t be any long-lasting implications from the procedure.

Still, not having the young quarterback available for training camp is a worry for fans. With Joe Burrow unavailable, first-team reps will be handed to backup quarterback Brandon Allen, who will run the show in Burrow’s absence. Behind Allen on the depth chart is third-stringer Jake Browning.

Burrow had already reported to camp prior to Tuesday, having gotten to work with some of the younger players a bit ahead of schedule. Those reps may prove valuable now that he’s due to miss a chunk of the preseason camp.

This is certainly an unexpected hurdle for the Bengals and Burrow to overcome, but ultimately it shouldn’t impact the team too much as they look to return to the Super Bowl. Burrow is no stranger to making an epic comeback, having won Comeback Player of the Year last season after recovering from a brutal knee injury sustained in his rookie season.