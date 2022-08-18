Joe Burrow gives honest take on Bengals holdout situation

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is looking to lead his team back to another Super Bowl appearance. But he may have to do this without his star safety Jessie Bates.

Due to issues with his contract, Jessie Bates had declined to join the team up to this point. Bates was originally offered the franchise tag by the Bengals. He opted to not sign, meaning he is currently not under contract heading into the upcoming season.

Along with this, the deadline to sign a new contract has come and gone. If Bates wishes to play this season, his only option will be to sign the franchise tag.

Bates has been a foundational piece of this defense since being drafted in the second round in 2018. He has played in 63 games while earning 27 total starts.

When on the field, Bates has recorded 408 total tackles, 35 defended passes, and 10 total interceptions.

If Bates is absent for this upcoming season, this defense will be suffering a big blow.

Recently Joe Burrow was asked about Bates’s absence. He gave a simple answer regarding his teammate, saying, “Jessie’s business is his business. When’s ready to come back, we’re excited to have him.”

This answer is on brand for Burrow, and how he has handled himself since being taken with the number one overall pick.

This Bengals team with Burrow at the helm is full of potential. Last season, he threw for 4,611 yards, 34 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.

The team has only gotten better heading into the 2022 season. If Bates returns in the near future, this defense could be a top group.