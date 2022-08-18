Joe Burrow’s sobering take on looming mega-deal with Bengals

Despite the Cincinnati Bengals making it clear they have every intention of offering him a contract extension, Joe Burrow is not making a big deal about it and isn’t even focusing on a possible new contract.

Burrow hinted as much when he was asked recently about the investments the Bengals are making on a financial standpoint in order to keep him long-term in Cincinnati. Instead of expressing delight to the team’s commitment, the young QB emphasized that he needs to focus on himself and his performance in the upcoming season more than anything else.

After all, before getting an extension, he needs to consistently prove that he can lead the Bengals to winning in the long run.

“It doesn’t mean anything if I go out there and stink it up this year,” Burrow told Kelsey Conway of Enquirer.

Joe Burrow is only eligible for extension after the 2022 season, so he is right to say that his focus should be on his performance this campaign rather than his contract extension. Besides, everything will and should fall into place if he can keep raking wins for the Bengals.

Burrow’s attempt to bring back the Bengals to the promised land got off to a rough start when he had to miss the start of training camp due to a sudden appendectomy. Luckily, he has since returned to practice and has been impressing his teammates and coaches.

While a new deal for Burrow is important, Bengals fans will surely be happy to know that their QB understands and knows what he needs to prioritize.