Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow is officially questionable for Monday Night Football versus the Los Angeles Rams, per Adam Schefter. Burrow is dealing with a calf injury, something that has possibly played a role in his struggles through the first two weeks of the season. Although the Rams are preparing for the game as if Burrow will play, it seems like the quarterback has a 50/50 chance of suiting up for Monday Night Football.

Bengals: Joe Burrow questionable for Monday Night Football

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jake Browning is listed as Burrow's backup on the Bengals' depth chart. He will likely start if Burrow ends up being ruled out for the game.

The Bengals find themselves in a difficult position heading into this contest. On one hand, they understand that Week 3 represents a must-win game of sorts. Teams have endured difficulty reaching the playoffs after beginning a season with an 0-3 record. The Bengals are currently 0-2, so they want to give themselves the best opportunity to win on Monday. Despite his struggles, Burrow is the best option.

On the other hand, they don't want to put Burrow's long-term health into question by having him play through an injury. Joe Burrow would probably perform better once he returns to full health, so giving him a week off could make sense.

The Rams aren't a juggernaut by any means, so Browning may be able to lead the Bengals to a victory if Burrow isn't able to play. Cincinnati's defense will need to keep them in the game in that scenario though.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Joe Burrow's injury status as they are made available.