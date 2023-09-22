Coming up on Week 3, the Cincinnati Bengals desperately needed some good news. The unfortunate series of events that has been the 2023 campaign, starting with quarterback Joe Burrow and his injury over the summer, has left the Bengals 0-2 at home against two division rivals: the Cleveland Browns, followed by the Baltimore Ravens. The contest against the latter of the two teams saw Burrow reaggravate his lingering calf injury. After a week of speculation (and likely dread, for Bengals fans), news has finally surfaced regarding Burrow's injury. Thankfully for Bengals fans, it's a step in the right direction.

A video of Burrow practicing in pads surfaced online shortly before 2pm on Friday, via Kelsey Conway. It was later revealed, via the Bengals' practice participation update, that Burrow was officially listed as cleared for “limited participation”, though he is still a “long climb [away from] being able to play”, per Jay Morrison. Bengals fans should expect to see him more involved in practices – and hopefully games – again soon.

Here is Joe Burrow throwing to start practice #Bengals pic.twitter.com/472R8cASXf — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) September 22, 2023

In his absence, for Week 3's Super Bowl LVI's rematch against the Los Angeles Rams, backup quarterback Jake Browning is expected to start. After being drafted by the Bengals in 2021, Browning won the job as Burrow's backup this offseason.

The Bengals also signed Reid Sinnett, whom they had cut prior to making their official 53-man roster, to their practice squad. Last season, Sinnett played for the XFL's San Antonio Brahmas before being sidelined due to a broken foot.

In Burrow's likely absence during the Bengals matchup against the Rams, there will be an opportunity for coaches to assess their quarterback room's talent. Though a pivotal Week 3 game, after dropping two at home to start the season, is not an ideal setting for that assessment to take place, hopefully, Bengals fans can find solace in the fact that it would be impressive for Browning to play much worse than Joe Burrow has thus far.