Joe Burrow's status for Week 3 is the biggest storyline heading into a Cincinnati Bengals-Los Angeles Rams clash on Monday Night Football. The superstar quarterback is day-to-day due to an ankle injury, and his ability to take to the field will go a long way in determining whether the Bengals can avoid the nightmare 0-3 start.

Burrow re-injured his calf in Week 2, as the Bengals lost 27-24 to the Baltimore Ravens. The LSU product was held out of practice on Thursday and limited on Friday, meaning he's projecting as a true game-time decision on Monday.

One player who hopes the star signal-caller takes to the field at Paycor Stadium on Monday is one of the greatest defensive players of all time: Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

“I expect him to play. I know he is a tough guy,” Donald said on Friday, according to RamsWire's Cameron DaSilva.

“So my mindset is he's going to be out there healthy and playing how he needs to play. So our job is to go through this game plan, obviously practice it, get used to it, feel comfortable with it, understand what we need to do, and then execute it come Monday.”

Although Donald is expecting to see a lot of Burrow on Monday night in Cincinnati, the same cannot be said about Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

In fact, Chase told reporters on Friday that not only does he not think his QB will take to the field on Monday, but that he shouldn't until he is 100 percent healthy.

“If I had to guess, I would say no,” Chase said when asked if he predicts Burrow will play. “I've been tellin' him no. My answer never changed. I told him back then, ‘Don't play until you 100 percent ready to play.' So I don't know what he's doing.”

Although the comments show a deep level of respect from Chase to Burrow, it would be a huge break for the Rams if he cannot go. That would thrust Jake Browning into starting duties for Cincinnati, and give the Ohio-based franchise a much lower chance to win.

It will certainly be intriguing to see if Joe Burrow will follow the advice of Aaron Donald or Ja'Marr Chase come Monday night.