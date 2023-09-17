Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals saw their rough start of the season continue after losing to the Baltimore Ravens in Week. The only thing that could've been worse for the Bengals would be if Burrow suffered a serious injury.

Luckily for Cincinnati, Burrow seems to have avoided any long-term ailment. While he was seen limping off the field towards the end of the game, head coach Zac Taylor stated that if the Bengals earned another possession, Burrow would've been back in the game, via James Palmer of the NFL Network.

Burrow did confirm that he tweaked his calf at one point, via Palmer. However, like Taylor, the quarterback said that if the Bengals' offense took the field again, he would be out there with their teammates.

The fact that Burrow isn't suffering from any long-term injury is good. He dealt with calf problems throughout the offseason. However, it doesn't seem like he has suffered a full-blown re-injury of his calf. Cincinnati will look for Burrow and his calf to be ready to compete in Week 3.

Before limping off, Joe Burrow threw for 222 yards, two touchdowns and an interception against the Ravens. However, Baltimore had built up too much of a lead and Tee Higgins late fourth-quarter touchdown wasn't enough. The Ravens defeated Cincy 27-24.

The Bengals must now go back to the drawing board. While it's a long season, Cincinnati surely didn't expect to begin their year 0-2. Still, as long as Burrow is healthy, the Bengals understand that a major comeback is in the realm of possibilities.