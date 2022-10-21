The Cincinnati Bengals have bucked a slow start to win three of their last four games. They are fresh from a Week 6 win over the New Orleans Saints and hope to win back-to-back as they host the Atlanta Falcons at Paycor Stadium in Week 7. A win here can potentially cement their spot in first place in the AFC North. Here are our Cincinnati Bengals Week 7 predictions as they take on the Falcons.

The Bengals defeated the Saints 30-26 last week after mounting a second-half comeback. Quarterback Joe Burrow led the offense with 300 yards and three touchdown passes. Ja’Marr Chase, meanwhile, was on the receiving end of two of those touchdowns.

As for the Falcons, they cruised to a 28-14 victory over the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday. Jaylinn Hawkins and Isaiah Oliver both had key interceptions in that big win.

Keep in mind that Burrow, Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, and Joe Mixon are among the Bengals’ outstanding playmakers. They will collide with a Falcons team still looking for someone to step up in the absence of Cordarrelle Patterson, who was lost a few weeks ago to injury. As such, the Bengals should not have much trouble getting a W at home here.

With all these in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the Cincinnati Bengals in their Week 7 game against the Falcons.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

4. Trey Hendrickson sacks Marcus Mariota

Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson didn’t earn a sack last week, but he did generate enough pressure on Saints quarterback Andy Dalton that Bengals head coach Zac Taylor handed him the game ball. To illustrate, Hendrickson’s third-down hit on Dalton’s throwing arm prompted a three-and-out. That led to Burrow connecting with Chase for the 60-yard game-winner on the next play after the punt.

Hendrickson is a pretty underappreciated defender, but according to Pro Football Reference, he actually ranks fourth in the NFL with nine quarterback knockdowns. Teammate Sam Hubbard is just behind with seven.

We can easily imagine Hendrickson getting to Falcons QB Marcus Mariota in Week 7 for a big sack.

3. Tyler Boyd gets TD No. 3

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd caught all six of his receptions for 66 yards in their win over the Saints last week. It was his second-highest receiving total of the season so far, and we see him continuing to trend upward.

Much of the focus is of course on Chase in terms of the team’s receiving corps, but Boyd was effective in the Week 6 victory. He’ll be playing a Falcons team that has allowed the most air yards so far this season. That bodes well for him as he hopes to build on last week’s success. We see Boyd breaking the 60-yard threshold again and getting his third touchdown of the season.

2. Joe Mixon rushed for a TD

In the Bengals’ win over the Saints in Week 6, RB Joe Mixon ran the ball eight times for 45 yards. He also added four receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown.

In the first quarter, Mixon scored the Bengals’ first touchdown with a nine-yard reception. Take note that the veteran running back received only eight carries in the game. That’s mainly because the Bengals were incredibly pass-reliant. As a team, they carried the ball just 14 times.

Mixon so far has two total touchdowns and 347 running yards through six games this season. The Falcons haven’t allowed a ton of ground yards this season, so we’re tempering our projections for Mixon. Still, we see him going over 60 yards on the ground and even finding the end zone for his second touchdown of the season.

1. Joe Burrow puts up big numbers

Bengals star QB Joe Burrow should love this matchup against a Falcons team that has struggled against pass-heavy teams. Keep in mind that in Week 6, Burrow completed 28-of-37 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns. Joe Cool also added 25 rushing yards and another touchdown on four carries. In that high-scoring affair, Burrow connected with Chase for two of his touchdowns, the second a 60-yard game-winning score with 1:57 remaining. Through six games, the veteran quarterback has 12 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Against the Falcons while playing at home, Burrow should be at his very best. Yes, we see him getting sacked two to three times in this game, but that should not prevent him from passing over 280 yards. He should also record at least three touchdowns and have no INTs. We expect he will finish with a triple-digit passer rating for the fourth time this season. Burrow & Co. should be ready for war this weekend and ultimately get win No. 4.