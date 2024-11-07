The Cincinnati Bengals are attempting to get back to the .500 mark when they take on the Baltimore Ravens in a nationally televised clash on Thursday Night Football but were just dealt a significant blow on the health front.

According to NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe via X, the Bengals will be without the services of offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., marking the second-straight game that he's missed thanks to a knee/fibula injury. He was originally designated as doubtful to play.

As if that weren't bad enough, the Bengals will also be without Tee Higgins, who continues to feel the effects of a quad injury.

Brown had returned to the practice field during the week in what was seen as a positive sign, but ultimately, his injury is keeping him out of Thursday's game. He was initially hurt in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles, a 37-17 loss.

Brown played for the Ravens, who selected him in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, earlier in his career. He also helped the Kansas City Chiefs to victory in Super Bowl LVII while earning a Pro Bowl selection. He's been with the Bengals since March of 2023, agreeing to a four-year, $64 million deal.

Thursday night's game will kick off just after 8:15 PM EST from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Can Joe Burrow and the Bengals return to the .500 mark?

The Bengals are coming off a much-needed victory last Sunday over the struggling Las Vegas Raiders, a 41-24 triumph that improved their record to 4-9 through the first nine games of the season.

Quarterback Joe Burrow turned in a top-notch performance, completing 27 of 39 passing attempts for a total of 251 yards and five touchdowns, tying a career-high. For Cincinnati, it was their first home victory of the season.

Should they emerge victorious on Thursday, the Bengals will improve to 5-5 after having initially started the season 1-4.