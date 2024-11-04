ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Cincinnati Bengals hit the road to take on AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens for Thursday Night Football! It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bengals-Ravens prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Bengals-Ravens NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bengals-Ravens Odds

Cincinnati Bengals: +6.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +210

Baltimore Ravens: -6.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -255

Over: 52.5 (-110)

Under: 52.5 (-110)

How to Watch Bengals vs. Ravens

Time: 8:15 PM ET/5:15 PM PT

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Why The Bengals Could Cover The Spread/Win

Joe Burrow is has been the quarterback that led the Bengals to the Super Bowl in the 2020/21 NFL season. This year, Burrow has thrown for 2,244 yards, which is top five in the NFL. Along with that, Burrow has thrown 20 touchdowns to just four interceptions. He is coming off a game in which he threw five touchdowns against the Las Vegas Raiders. Burrow is going to need to be at his best if the Bengals want to upset the Ravens on Thursday.

As a team, the Bengals score the seventh-most points per game in the NFL. Burrow is second in passing touchdowns, and the Bengals have added seven touchdowns on the ground. However, the passing game is where they will excel. Baltimore allows the most pass yards per game in the NFL, and the third-most passing touchdowns. As long as Burrow keeps playing as he has been, he will pick apart this Ravens defense.

Cincinnati does need to stop the run. Derrick Henry is a force on the ground, and Lamar Jackson can keep plays alive with his legs. Containing Derrick Henry will go a long way towards winning this game. If the Bengals can make sure Derrick Henry is not the one to beat them, they will be able to win this game on the road.

Why The Ravens Could Cover The Spread/Win

Baltimore, as mentioned, has a very good run game. Derrick Henry is at the forefront of that, and he does not seem to be slowing down. Henry leads the NFL in rush yards by a large margin, and he has three more touchdowns than the next closest player. The Bengals allow around 130 yards per game, and they allow the second-most touchdowns on the ground. Expect Henry to have a big game on Thursday.

Lamar Jackson is looking for his third MVP award, and it is seeming like he will get it. Jackson has thrown just two interceptions while throwing 20 touchdowns. He has also passed for the second-most yards in the NFL. He keeps plays alive, and keeps his eyes downfield. Jackson is going to have time in the pocket on Thursday, and that is bad news for Cincinnati. If Jackson has another good game, the Ravens are going to win by a touchdown or more.

The Ravens do struggle on pass defense, but the Bengals will not be able to run the ball against them. Baltimore allows the fewest rush yards per game, so it is going to be very difficult for the Bengals to mix it up. A lot of that is because the Ravens get ahead early, as well. Baltimore has to anticipate the pass, and make sure JaMarr Chase is guarded at all times. If they can do that, the Ravens will be in good shape.

Final Bengals-Ravens Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good Thursday night game. I do expect the Ravens to win, but it will be close. I will take the Bengals to cover the spread.

