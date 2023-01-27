Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo praised Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow before the AFC Championship game, NFL Network reporter James Palmer wrote in a Friday tweet.

“The word I come up with is nifty,” Steve Spagnuolo said. “He never panics in the pocket. It feels like he’s got like six eyeballs around his head. Seriously.”

Burrow threw for 242 passing yards and two touchdowns as he made 23 of his 36 attempts during a 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills. Three receivers caught five passes as snow poured down onto Highmark Stadium, pairing with running back Joe Mixon’s 105 rushing yards and one touchdown to ultimately seal the upset victory.

Joe Burrow highlighted the importance of sticking to a balanced gameplan and staying disciplined with the football as he spoke with the media before the AFC Championship game.

“You’re trying to find the balance of taking your shots and taking risks and pushing the ball downfield and also taking care of the ball, especially when your defense is playing so well,” Burrow said during a recent press conference. “You’ve always got to find a balance as a quarterback, and it changes game to game.”

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw one touchdown and one interception against the Kansas City defense during a 27-20 Chiefs win on Saturday. The Spagnuolo-led defense limited the Jaguars to one receiving touchdown and one rushing touchdown. Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton recovered a fumble on top of earning 10 tackles, six solo, in the AFC Divisional round.

Joe Burrow didn’t let the pressure of facing a Kansas City team with the best record in the AFC get to him, sending a message to the Chiefs before the AFC Championship round.

“They’re still the team to beat, and we’re coming for them,” said Burrow.

The Bengals will kick off against the Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday in Arrowhead Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on CBS.