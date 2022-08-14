Joe Burrow pulls off pleasant surprise in return to Bengals practice after appendectomy

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is back on the practice field Sunday, and based on head coach Zac Taylor’s comments, he’s doing better than ever after being sidelined due to his appendix surgery.

For those not in the know, Burrow wasn’t able to practice with the team when training camp started following his surprise appendectomy. He did some light throwing here and there, but that was all he did as he recovered from the surgery. Naturally when he returned, the team expected him to take it slowly and get back to his conditioning first after two and half weeks on the sidelines.

Taylor and co. couldn’t be more wrong, though, as Burrow quickly showed everyone that he’s in tip-top shape despite his recent absence.

“We talked about two reps in seven on sevens and he did 10. That’s how we do it sometimes,” an impressed Taylor said of Burrow, per Ben Baby of ESPN.

Looks like the Bengals won’t have any problem getting Burrow fully healthy before the 2022 season officially starts. There were initial concerns about his conditioning amid his recovery, but it seems fans worried for nothing.

How did Joe Burrow feel today? Per Zac Taylor, good enough to exceed all the planned reps during the 7-on-7 drill. pic.twitter.com/X8Z96DL19U — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) August 14, 2022

It’s also crucial for the Bengals to have Joe Burrow back at this point, especially after his backup QB Brandon Allen suffered a concussion in their preseason opener. The injury bug hasn’t been kind to Cincinnati, but at least nothing has been significant so far.

The Bengals are expected to have one of the best offenses in the league in 2022, but in order to do that, they would need Burrow at his best. Fortunately, he’s on his way to that.