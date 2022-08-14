The latest Joe Burrow update will please Bengals fans

Just weeks after undergoing an appendectomy, Joe Burrow is just about ready for football again. The Cincinnati Bengals’ breakout star has been sidelined after undergoing the surgery but has made steady progress as the 2022 NFL season nears.

After Burrow was spotted doing sprints before the Bengals’ preseason match, he was spotted back at practice following Cincinnati’s walkthrough in a jersey and holding a helmet.

Joe Burrow is back on the practice field, about two and a half weeks after an appendectomy. https://t.co/kvgQIAv3cn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 14, 2022

Joe Burrow’s toughness has been on full display in the NFL. He bounced back from a season-ending ACL tear in his rookie season and stood tall behind a poor offensive line (leading the league in sacks taken) while taking the Bengals to the Super Bowl. Having such immense talent and resiliency has made him the face of the Bengals and one of the most beloved players in football.

With backup quarterback Brandon Allen suffering a concussion, getting Burrow back will be extra important for Cincinnati. Their offense is expected to be among the best units in the league again, especially after revamping the O-line.

Despite having a pretty tough offensive line last season, Burrow had a league-leading completion percentage of 70.4 percent, 4,611 passing yards, 34 passing touchdowns and 14 interceptions. His status is still day to day and he will be brought back along slowly as he recovers from surgery.