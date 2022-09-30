Joe Burrow was all smiles after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, 27-15. One could argue that the final scoreline is a bit flattering for Burrow and Co., considering how this game felt closer than what the final score might reflect.

Burrow had a noteworthy performance in this one as he led his team to a fourth-quarter comeback against a relentless Dolphins side. Cincinnati’s win, however, was somewhat overshadowed by Tua Tagovailoa’s scary head injury in the second quarter of the contest.

Burrow’s tone quickly turned somber as he was asked to share his thoughts on the Dolphins quarterback’s injury during his post-game interview. According to the Bengals star, he’s just glad to hear a positive update with regard to Tua’s current condition:

“It’s always scary when somebody goes down like that,” Burrow said. “We play a dangerous game. At the end of the day, we’re all competitors but we all want everybody to stay healthy out there. Tua’s a tough, tough guy. I’ve known him for a long time. It’s great news that he’s flying back with the team. Hopefully, he recovers quickly.”

Tagovailoa went down in the second quarter after a hard hit. The Dolphins QB hit his head on the turf hard and his fingers immediately seized up while he was lying on the ground.

As Burrow said, regardless of how fierce the competition may be on the field, at the end of the day, the NFL is one big brotherhood. The Bengals are one with the Dolphins in praying for Tua’s speedy recovery.