There was a lot of buzz surrounding Thursday night’s spectacle between the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals. Tua Tagovailoa came into the matchup undefeated as he took on one of the top quarterbacks in the game today in Joe Burrow.

Tagovailoa had a relatively hot start to the game, but it all came crashing down after the Dolphins QB suffered a scary head injury in the second quarter of the contest. The 24-year-old had a seizure after hitting his head hard on the ground following a sack. Tua had to be carted off the field and rushed to a nearby hospital for testing.

It was hard to watch Tagovailoa lying on the field for a considerable period, and his NFL brothers were quick to send their messages of support for the Dolphins stud. Patrick Mahomes was one of the first to react to the chilling scenes in Cincinnati, with Russell Wilson quickly following suit:

Prayers up man.. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) September 30, 2022

Praying for you @Tua 🙏🏾 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) September 30, 2022

Other NFL stars such as Jerry Jeudy and Eric Ebron also sent their prayers for Tua:

Prayers up for you my boii 🙏🏾 — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) September 30, 2022

praying for ya Tua! — Ebron85.eth (@Ebron85) September 30, 2022

For guys like JJ Watt and Darius Butler, however, they were more concerned with how the broadcast kept on replaying Tagovailoa’s scary head injury:

Stop showing the replays. Please. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 30, 2022

Can we please stop showing Tua in that position. PLEASE! @NFLonPrime — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) September 30, 2022

Tagovailoa has unsurprisingly been ruled out for the remainder of the game, and initial reports state that the Dolphins quarterback seems to be doing alright — all things considered:

Tua Tagovailoa has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. He is conscious and has movement in all his extremities. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 30, 2022

Tua Tagovailoa will likely enter the league’s concussion protocol here and he could be out of action for the Dolphins for the next few weeks, if not longer.