Joe Burrow speaks out on Ja’Marr Chase’s injury recovery after win over Panthers

The Cincinnati Bengals have designs on getting back to the Super Bowl again this year, and quarterback Joe Burrow is ready to take them there even though they are without injured wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

Burrow answered questions about his No. 1 receiver after Cincinnati’s 42-21 triumph over the Carolina Panthers. “I know he feels good and wants to get back out there,” the quarterback said. “But it’s a long process, so we’ll see.”

Chase is not expected to play in Week 11 when the Bengals return from their bye week and face the Steelers in Pittsburgh. However, there is a chance that he could see action shortly thereafter. The Bengals face the Tennessee Titans in Week 12 and the Kansas City Chiefs the following week.

Burrow is coming off a brilliant performance in the one-sided win over the Panthers. He completed 22 of 28 passes for 208 yards with 1 TD. The Bengals received a record-setting performance from running back Joe Mixon, who had 4 rushing touchdowns and also caught Burrow’s touchdown pass. No Bengals player had ever scored 5 touchdowns in a game before.

Mixon finished the game with 153 rushing yards as the Bengals built a 35-0 halftime lead. The team was obviously motivated and prepared to play following an ugly loss to the Cleveland Browns in their Week 8 Monday night game.

That victory allowed the Bengals to climb to 5-4 in the AFC North.

Burrow believes there are no limitations on what the Bengals can accomplish this season. “We’ve got everything in front of us,” he said. “We got a chance to do everything we want to do.”