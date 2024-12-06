Although the Cincinnati Bengals haven't been eliminated from the playoff hunt at 4-8, their season is circling the drain. Heading into their Monday Night Football matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, some fans are hoping the Bengals shut down Joe Burrow with their playoff chances so slim. However, according to Burrow, he's not done fighting. He wants to make the rest of the season fun.

“I want to win. But I want to be fun to watch,” said Burrow. “I always want to be fun to watch. I want people to see my command of the offense and accuracy and playmaking ability and everything that I bring to the table. But I want people to tune in to the Bengals and want to watch us.”

Burrow knows that fans tune in for the victories and the excitement his team brings to the field. He wants people to see the Bengals and think they want to watch them, and he takes immense pride in this. So, for Burrow, it’s all about making an impact, not just in the game but in how it is played.

So, while some fans might want Burrow to take it easy the rest of the year, the superstar will go down swinging. Hopefully, it's enough for Cincinnati to beat Dallas. A win would help keep the Bengals' playoff hopes alive. It also would be fun for Burrow and Cincinnati fans.

Can Joe Burrow and the Bengals make fans happy by reaching the playoffs?



ESPN puts the Bengals' playoff chances at 2%. The NFL website has a percentage chance at 4% if Cincinnati beats Dallas. According to a New York Times playoff simulating tool, winning the remainder of their schedule puts the Bengals' playoff odds at about 21%. In the same simulating tool, if Cincinnati loses once, those odds drop to less than 1%.

So, it's possible that Burrow and the Bengals could make the playoffs. Sure, the margins are razor-thin. However, anything is possible — even with the New York Times simulator running 205,000 simulations to determine Cincinnati's best odds.

No matter how you look at it, the prospects aren't promising. However, a nine-win Cincinnati team could overtake the Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, and Miami Dolphins for a wild-card spot.

Granted, that would mean the Bengals have to do better than 37.5% of the AFC. However, nothing is impossible until Burrow and the Bengals lose. If Cincinnati remains unblemished and beats Denver in their Week 17 matchup at home, then Burrow and the Bengals can keep the fans happier much longer than originally hoped.