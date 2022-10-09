Bengals, Joe Burrow will breathe sigh of relief with Tee Higgins, Hayden Hurst updates for Ravens showdown

The AFC North is a complete and utter mess four weeks into the season. The Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, and Cleveland Browns are all tied at 2-2 four weeks into the season. Because of that, the Week 5 matchup between Cincy and Baltimore holds a lot of weight. Winning here would give either team a good chance to be the leader of the division.

Because of that, both teams are hoping to get their best players for this important game,. Ahead of this Week 5 clash, Joe Burrow and the Bengals got great injury news on Tee Higgins and Hayden Hurst. The wide receiver and the tight end will both be available for Cincy for their home game: a great sign for the fans. (via Adam Schefter)

Tee Higgins has been an absolute beast for the Bengals this season. With most of their opponents focusing on Ja’Marr Chase, Higgins is getting a steady diet of targets from Joe Burrow. So far, he’s capitalized on this opportunity, leading the teams in receiving yards on significantly less targets than Chase.

Hurst, on the other hand, has been quietly solid in his first season in Cincy. The Bengals signed the former Falcons tight end as their replacement for CJ Uzomah. So far, it’s looking like a savvy decision, as he’s been a great safety valve for the offense when things go wrong.

The last time the Bengals and the Ravens met, Joe Burrow and the offense decimated the battered Baltimore squad. With both teams having relatively healthy rosters this time, we can expect this matchup to be much more exciting.