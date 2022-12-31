By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals’ offense are set to receive a key addition for Week 17, as TE Hayden Hurst was not listed on the injury report, per Adam Schefter. Hurst had previously missed time due to a calf injury. His status will give him time to prepare for the playoffs as the season winds down.

Hurst has recorded 400 receiving yards on 48 receptions to go along with 2 touchdowns through 12 games in his first season with Cincinnati. The Bengals’ tight end situation was questionable entering the season following the departure of CJ Uzomah. But Hayden Hurst has helped fill the void.

Hayden Hurst’s return comes at a perfect time for the Bengals. Cincinnati is gearing up for a pivotal matchup against the talented Buffalo Bills. The Bengals own the 3rd best record in the AFC entering play with a mark of 11-4. Meanwhile, Buffalo and the Kansas City Chiefs lead the conference with a 12-3 record apiece. A Bengals’ win would increase their chances of earning home field advantage in the postseason.

The Bills’ defense poses an intimidating challenge for Cincinnati. However, Bengals’ WR Tyler Boyd dropped a brutally honest take on Buffalo’s defensive unit.

“It’s kind of basic. They don’t do too much disgusting – it’s kind of straightforward, they don’t do all the trickery things that we’ve seen a lot from defenses,” Boyd said.

Hayden Hurst’s return will give the Bills something else to consider. But limiting Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ impressive receiving core will prove to be the primary challenge for Buffalo.