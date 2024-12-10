This Week 14 loss by the Dallas Cowboys to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football might define this dysfunctional season for the so-called “America's Team.” Even Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons had to leave the game early, without shaking hands with the Bengals, because he couldn't believe how they lost, seen here beside himself on this replay from SportsCenter.

Expand Tweet

Week 14: Cowboys lose to Bengals on disastrous play

With the score knotted at 20 late in the fourth period, the Cowboys defense had forced the Bengals to make a punt, putting themselves in position to set up a game-winning drive.

Then, the Cowboys even blocked the punt, sending the ball sailing forward, ultimately bouncing to Dallas cornerback Amani Oruwariye.

However, Oruwariye muffed the ball, and Bengals linebacker Maema Njongmeta immediately pounced on the live ball to gain a first down on midfield. Then, it only took three plays before Joe Burrow threw a pass to Ja'Marr Chase, who ran a 40-yard touchdown with 1:01 left.

After the Cowboys lost, fans online reacted to Micah Parsons leaving the field before the clock ran out.

First, user @fourthlinenhl pointed the finger at Parsons himself for his lack of contributions to defense.

“He had no tackles today. He's part of the problem this season!” the user said.

Meanwhile, @SeanBarnard1 mocked Parsons for having a podcast, just like hundreds of other players and ex-players across all of professional sports.

“Podcast isn't going to record itself,” he said.

Sports betting accounts Bet MGM and DraftKings Casino even likened Parsons' exit to Antonio Brown quitting the Buccaneers, leaving in the middle of the game and forcing the team to cut his contract immediately after.

Then, another user @RobwRichard even called Parsons “selfish and unprofessional,” adding, “The Cowboys have had a frustrating season to say the least, but you need to be able [to] handle defeat with class.”

Other views

Still, other accounts were kinder toward the Cowboys linebacker. For instance, @cchant00 encouraged Parsons to try looking for another team while he can.

“Micah should get out while he still has plenty of career left. Dallas has too many issues,” they said. Likewise, @GrizzlyEdge added, “Can't blame him one bit. He put it all out on the field tonight. The Cowboys do what they do best and lose.”

With quarterback Dak Prescott out for the season, among other signs of dysfunction, the Cowboys are now 5-8, with only a 1.3% chance of making the playoffs.

Losing this way is one thing, but losing this way to practically eliminate yourself from postseason contention is entirely another, and Parsons isn't the only player dejected about this outcome.