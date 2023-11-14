Cincinatti Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is well aware of how much his team needs a win against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made a pretty obvious remark about the importance of his team's Week 11 clash game with the Baltimore Ravens.

“We’re both trying to win the division so it’s a big game,” he said Tuesday, per USA Today's Kelsey Conway. “We know they know us.”

It's a pretty fair assessment of what's at stake on Thursday night. Burrow and the Bengals are coming off of a brutal loss to the Houston Texans in Week 10. Rookie phenom CJ Stroud led Houston downfield to win 30-27 off a game-winning field goal as the clock expired. The worst part is that Cincinnati had the chance to take the lead late in the fourth, but a dropped touchdown pass by Tyler Boyd forced the team to settle for a field goal. The Bengals currently sit at 5-4 on the season, the loss to the Texans snapping a four-game winning streak.

The Ravens find themselves reeling a bit for similar reasons. Baltimore lost a heartbreaker to the Cleveland Browns in Week 10 after blowing a 14-point fourth-quarter lead. Lamar Jackson played a sloppy game, throwing a pick-six which brought Cleveland within one point. The Ravens still lead the AFC North with a record of 7-3, but a loss to the Bengals would shake up the division race in a big way.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals and Lamar Jackson and the Ravens both found themselves in a groove before Week 10. Both teams were riding high off of four-game winning streaks and almost felt untouchable. After each was forced to swallow tough losses, both teams could use a bounce-back win against their division rival.

The argument could be made that Cincinnati has the better offensive unit, while Baltimore definitely boasts the superior defense. However, anything goes in a division matchup, especially in a primetime game with Thursday Night Football. After the losses these teams just faced, desperation will be in the air.

The Bengals and Ravens square off in the first game of Week 11's slate on Thursday at 5:15 p.m. (PT).