Joe Mixon has had a turbulent start to the offseason, as the Cincinnati Bengals running back has been embroiled in a disturbing shooting incident. Mixon has seen his case turn on its head with one of the Bengals running back’s relatives now considered a major person of interest.

Mixon’s sister Shalonda, alongside 34-year-old Lamonte Brewer, were named as suspects in the shooting that took place at the RB’s home, via TMZ Sports. No arrests have been made and no charges have been officially fired.

On Monday, shots were heard coming from Mixon’s Cincinnati home. It is now being reported that those shots came after teenagers were playing with “Nerf” guns around the property. When a 16-year-old ran alongside Mixon’s house as he was playing with his friends, he came under fire from a real gun.

Eleven shots were fired in total. The boy was transferred to the hospital after being shot in the foot while trying to run away. The Hamilton County Sherrif’s Office has released a statement, acknowledging the interest in the case due to Mixon being adjacently involved. However, beyond the details in their report, the HCSO didn’t have much else to offer.

“We understand that there is very specific interest in this story due to the nature of the home being connected to Bengals player Joe Mixon,” an HCSO spokesperson said. “We cannot confirm additional details outside of what is outlined in the Incident Report. Our investigate team continues to review the evidence and conduct interviews.”

Joe Mixon has yet to comment on the shooting. Both the running back and the Bengals will have their eyes wide open as the rest of the legal process plays out.