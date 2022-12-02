Published December 2, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon received a concerning concussion update ahead of the team’s Week 13 clash against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Bengals RB Joe Mixon is still in concussion protocol, Zac Taylor said. Team is taking it on a 12-hour by 12-hour basis, he said,” Ben Baby wrote on Twitter.

It seems likely that Joe Mixon will be a gametime decision if he’s not ruled out Friday or Saturday. The Bengals’ lack of a rushing attack has plagued them all season even with Mixon on the field. So there is no question that his potential absence will loom large against the Chiefs.

The Bengals and Chiefs come into the game playing well. Both teams are in the midst of winning streaks, and this contest could turn into a true shootout.

The good news for Cincinnati is that Ja’Marr Chase is set to return. Chase’s presence was going to be important regardless, but it will be absolutely crucial if Joe Mixon ends up getting ruled out for Sunday.

On the season, Joe Mixon has rushed for 605 yards through 10 games. Additionally, the Bengals’ running back has scored 6 rushing touchdowns. He’s also been a factor in the passing game alongside Joe Burrow, reeling in 41 receptions for 314 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

If Mixon is unable to play, Samaje Perine would be in line to replace him in the Cincinnati backfield. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Joe Mixon’s injury status as they are made available ahead of Week 13.