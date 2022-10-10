Joe Mixon drops truth bomb after Ravens stunning win over Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals endured a heartbreaking 19-17 defeat against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football in Week 5. Running back Joe Mixon joined the Bengals Booth Podcast following the loss. Mixon revealed the Bengals’ mindset and dropped a truth bomb on playing in the NFL, per the Cincinnati Bengals on Twitter.

“This is the NFL. It’s hard to win up here,” Joe Mixon said. “That’s a h*lluva team (Ravens) that we played, but we’re a h*lluva team as well. We’re going to get better. We just have to keep on building and going to work.”

The Bengals made a Super Bowl run last year. Despite falling short against the Los Angeles Rams in the big game, the team’s future was bright. Cincinnati’s defense was steadily improving while Joe Burrow emerged as a star. Joe Mixon and the rushing attack were coming along nicely as well.

But Cincinnati has taken a step in the wrong direction this season. However, there is plenty of time to turn things around and they don’t exactly play in the NFL’s toughest division.

It should be noted that Joe Mixon has played fairly well. He’s recorded over 300 rushing yards through the Bengals first 5 games. He’s also scored a touchdown and has yet to fumble the ball. Additionally, Mixon has reeled in 20 receptions from Joe Burrow for 126 receiving yards.

He will continue to be a vital piece to the puzzle as the Bengals try to find their rhythm in 2022. They will look to climb back to the .500 mark next week against the Saints in New Orleans.