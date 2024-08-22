While the Cincinnati Bengals are dealing with offensive line injuries, look to the other side on the defensive trenches where they receive some unfortunate news regarding their 2023 first round pick Myles Murphy. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Murphy will “miss about four-to-six weeks” as he is suffering from a knee sprain that he sustained during Tuesday's joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts.

“The #Bengals are expecting defensive end Myles Murphy to miss about four-to-six weeks with a knee sprain, per sources,” Fowler wrote on his X, formerly Twitter, account. “The team will be conservative with the 2023 first-round pick to make sure he’s a full go upon return.”

At the time of the injury, Murphy was down for several minutes with the medical staff, teammates, and even players on the Colts checking on him. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor spoke briefly about the injury to 22-year old, but at the time did not have that much information to give out publicly according to Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer.

“We’ll just have to get more information, I’m not sure,” Taylor said of Murphy’s injury.

Myles Murphy was expected to take a “big jump” with Bengals this season

Murphy was a player hoping to shine in the preseason and produce on a Bengals defense that consists of such stars as Trey Hendrickson, Sam Hubbard, and others. Cincinnati defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo spoke highly of Murphy during training camp and said he even the team was “expecting a big jump from him.”

“I want to see him just log some consistent play here in the preseason, and then be able to gain trust there, which he started to do at the end of the year, which I was excited about, and then get him involved early and often in the season,” Anarumo said of the expectations for Murphy. “Anytime a guy is coming into their second year they know what to expect now and we're expecting a big jump from him.”

Last season, Murphy played all 17 games of his rookie season where he only logged 20 total tackles and three sacks. While he will miss roughly several game depending on how the injury recovers, the Bengals will play the Colts in the preseason finale in preparation for the Week 1 opener against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 8.