Evan McPherson has risen up the ranks of the most likable players on the Cincinnati Bengals. The sixth-round pick of the team in the 2021 NFL draft turned into an overnight sensation during the team’s run to the Super Bowl. His insane confidence and clutch kicking made him a household name in Cincinnati… as a kicker.

Evan McPherson was so popular, he became a target for an age-old prank: getting slimed. During the Bengals’ training camp, McPherson’s long snapper Clark Harris teamed up with Nickelodeon to douse the kicker in slime. The prank worked perfectly, as the kicker was covered in the iconic green goo. McPherson’s reaction was priceless. (via Cincinnati Bengals on Twitter)

NVP @McPherson_Evan got out of being slimed last year after the AFC Championship. Yesterday, @ClarkHarris46 got the job done 😎 pic.twitter.com/sEXqt9N7CY — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 2, 2022

The Bengals kicker lamented the fact that his new kicks were soiled by the slime. At the end of the day, though, it shouldn’t matter that much for him: McPherson can surely get a new pair from Nike or any other company he wants. He’s going to be one of the more popular kickers in the league for a long time.

Evan McPherson will be one of the most important members of the Bengals in the 2022 season, and for good reason. Cincy’s offense is loaded with talent at the skill positions. However, there will be times when that high-powered offense will grind to a halt. In those scenarios, they’ll need McPherson to convert from more than 50 yards.

After years of sitting in the cellar of the AFC North, the Bengals enter the 2022 season with high aspirations. They fell short of their goal last season. This year, they will want to go all the way to the top.