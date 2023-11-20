The Bengals have made an intriguing, under-the-radar move to address depth of their quarterback room amid Joe Burrow's injury.

The season-ending injury of Joe Burrow is a huge blow to the chances of the Cincinnati Bengals winning the Super Bowl in the 2023 NFL season, but that's not going to stop them from trying. In an attempt to shore up their quarterback room, Cincinnati has reportedly reunited with Drew Plitt, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

“With Joe Burrow out for the season, the #Bengals brought back a familiar face: Drew Plitt has re-signed to the practice squad, his second stint with the team. So this the QB room in Cincinnati moving forward: Jake Browning, AJ McCarron and Drew Plitt.”

Plitt tried his luck in the 2022 NFL Draft but his name was not called. He got his NFL break when the Bengals inked him to a contract as an undrafted free agent, though, he failed to make the final cut. After his initial stint with Cincinnati, Plitt went to the XFL and played for the Arlington Renegades.

Bengals make intriguing QB move amid Joe Burrow's injury

Plitt is unlikely to make the needle move significantly for the Bengals, with Jake Browning expected to take over the starting QB duties for the team. But his return to Cincinnati's fold still offers him a chance to finally see action in an NFL game.

Before turning pro, Plitt played college football for the Ball State Cardinals from 2017 to 2021. He finished his collegiate career with 9,051 passing yards and 68 touchdowns against 30 interceptions and a 62.4 percent completion rate.

The 5-5 Bengals have their backs pressed hard against the wall. Apart from Burrow's injury, they are also dealing with a two-game losing skid that they hope to stop in Week 12 at home versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.