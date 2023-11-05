The Cincinnati Bengals host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football in Week 9. Here are our Week 9 Bengals predictions.

Week 9 in the NFL features an excellent prime-time matchup on Sunday Night Football. The Cincinnati Bengals host the Buffalo Bills, and both of these AFC Super Bowl contenders need a big win here. Joe Burrow and the Bengals got off to a slow start and now surprisingly sit last in the AFC North at 4-3. So, what can we expect from them in this must-win matchup against the mighty Bills?

Joe Burrow plays another statement game

Last week against the San Francisco 49ers, Burrow played probably his best game of the year. He completed 28 of 32 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns, finishing with a 134.8 passer rating. Burrow struggled with a calf injury early in the year, which clearly hindered his performance, and led to the team dropping a few early games. Slow starts have almost become an expectation for Burrow at this point in his career, but championships aren't won in September. He always turns it up when it counts in November and beyond.

Further, the Bills defense has looked a lot less scary than it usually does, following the loss of Matt Milano. Just two weeks ago, they gave up 29 points in a loss to the Giants.

If one thing is true about Burrow, he shows up in big games. This is the biggest game of the year so far, with the Baltimore Ravens surging to a big lead in the division, and the Pittsburgh Steelers somehow continuing to win games with a middling offense. Burrow has an elite group of pass catchers, and I expect him to pick apart this shaky Bills defense on hi sway to a monster stat line.

Bengals cover 2.5 points

The Bengals are favored by 2.5 points in this game. That basically means home field advantage is what is setting this line, and Las Vegas essentially views these teams as even on a neutral field.

The Bengals are tied for fifth in the NFL with 13 defensive takeaways. Meanwhile, Josh Allen has somewhat reverted to his early-career struggles. He trails only Jimmy Garoppolo for the most interceptions in the NFL this season, with eight. The turnover battle should be the difference in this one.

Furthermore, if Burrow and the offense bring their A-game, the Bills are going to struggle to keep the Bengals out of the end zone. I like the Bengals to win, and I don't expect it to be by less than a field goal. Take the Bengals to win and cover.

Ja'Marr Chase scores 2+ TDs

Ja'Marr Chase is having a bit of a down year by his standards. Through seven games, he has 60 catches for 656 yards and four touchdowns. Now, those are fine stats, but Chase strives to be in the realm that Tyreek Hill and A.J. Brown are lighting up right now. Both receivers are over 900 receiving yards right now, and Hill has eight touchdowns.

A huge chunk of Chase's 2023 production came in one game against the lowly Arizona Cardinals. In that Week 6 matchup, Chase caught 15 passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns. He reached the century mark for receiving yards for just the third time this season against the 49ers last week. Chase is Burrow's favorite target, and Tee Higgins is having a down year, so Burrow is extra-likely to lean heavily on his former LSU teammate. Look for Chase to keep up the big production and have a major impact on the Bengals ultimately winning this matchup.