Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has a big heart in addition to his on-field talents. This weekend, Higgins was hosting a meet-and-greet with Bengals fans, and after his allotted time ran out, he prepared to leave the venue.

After stepping outside, however, Higgins realized that there were still several people in line to attend the event.

“Oh wait, this is it right here?” he asked.

The crowd replied with an emphatic yes.

Higgins then smiled and walked back into the building, inviting the remaining fans to join him for the meet-and-greet.

The gesture is sure to make Bengals fans even prouder to have Tee Higgins as a member of their organization.

Higgins played his college football with the Clemson Tigers, winning a national championship there in 2019. He was then selected by the Bengals with the 33rd overall pick in the 2020 draft, joining quarterback Joe Burrow in the Bengals' revamped offense.

At 6'4″ and 219 pounds, Higgins has quickly established himself as a key member of the Bengals' offense alongside Burrow and Burrow's college teammate Ja'Marr Chase.

The Bengals have enjoyed a great degree of success since Higgins joined the team, making it all the way to the Super Bowl in 2022, eventually bowing out there to the Los Angeles Rams. Last year, Cincinnati returned to the AFC Championship but were outlasted in a road game by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now, expectations are higher than ever for the Bengals entering 2023, and Higgins figures to be a large part of the equation. Bengals fans will have plenty of motivation to cheer him on, especially after this latest kindhearted act.

 