The Cincinnati Bengals are riding high heading into the 2023 NFL season. With Joe Burrow publicly discussing the team's future, team morale appears high. Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor's team is stacked at the offensive skill positions, including wide receiver, QB and running back.

Recently Jonah Williams turned heads with his transition from left to right tackle. The team is focused on at least four preseason cuts that could change the makeup of Taylor and company's roster.

On Tuesday, Pro Football Focus revealed noteworthy NFL announcer and former Bengals receiver Chris Collinsworth's Super Bowl pick. Spoiler alert: Joe Burrow is the team's quarterback.

Is this the year the Bengals win the Super Bowl? 👀 pic.twitter.com/UO2HAw8BsC — PFF (@PFF) August 22, 2023

The Bengals have plenty of room for improvement on offense in 2023. Even with their immense talent, the team finished just 14th in the NFL's offensive rankings last season.

The team plays the Commanders in preseason action on August 26 at 6:05 p.m. With a 0-1-1 preseason record, Taylor and company are doing their best to course correct heading into the Bengals' regular season opener on September 10 against the Browns in Cleveland.

Quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 4,475 yards last season along with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Joe Mixon ran for 814 yards and will reprise his role as the Bengals' feature back.

Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins combined for 16 touchdowns, and each receiver went over 1,000 yards on the season.

If Cincinnati is to advance to the Super Bowl in 2024, the team will need a Herculean performance from Burrow.

The former LSU Bengal and NCAA national champion was given props by Taylor recently, as the Bengals' head man found himself at a loss for words.

Collinsworth was recently named to the 2023 Sports Broadcasting Hall-of-Fame — if his Super Bowl prediction comes true, Bengals fans will remember him for way more than just his playing career.