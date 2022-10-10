Tee Higgins, Jonah Williams receive injury updates after Bengals’ loss to Ravens

The Bengals’ offense sustained a couple of key injuries during Sunday’s Week 5 loss against the Baltimore Ravens. Star wide receiver Tee Higgins and former first-round offensive lineman Jonah Williams both were banged up during the game. Higgins was not able to battle through the injury, though Williams remained in the game and actually delivered a quality performance in the trenches. Ahead of the Bengals’ Week 6 showdown against the New Orleans Saints, head coach Zac Taylor provided an injury update on the ailing stars, via Ben Baby of ESPN.

Bengals WR Tee Higgins will be day-to-day with a sprained ankle, per Zac Taylor. LT Jonah Williams with a sprained MCL. Those will be managed through the week. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) October 10, 2022

According to Taylor, Higgins is considered day-to-day after aggravating his ankle in the loss. Higgins was questionable heading into the game but was cleared to play. He appeared to tweak his ankle early on, however, with what the Bengals are describing as a sprain.

Williams has a sprained MCL, and while Taylor didn’t slap the day-to-day label on him, he indicated the team will manage both players’ injuries throughout the week. Williams has been arguably the most critical component of the Bengals’ offensive line this year, so losing him would hamper an already-weak group.

Tee Higgins featured on 16 percent (10) of the Bengals’ offensive snaps on Sunday but was not targeted by Joe Burrow during the 19-17 loss. The Bengals will hope to have both offensive players ready to go for Sunday’s clash with the Saints, but they’ll have to see how they fare at practice throughout the week.

At 2-3, the Bengals will be desperate to secure a win against the Saints in order to avoid digging an even bigger hole for themselves as they look to return to the Super Bowl in February.