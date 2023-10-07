The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5 as they look to get back on track after an embarrassing 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans last weekend. However, the team will be without wide receiver Tee Higgins, who is battling a rib injury.

The pass-catcher has been officially ruled out, per Dianna Russini:

“Bengals WR Tee Higgins is out against the Cardinals, per league source.

He's been managing a rib injury.”

Cincinnati actually elevated wideout Kwamie Lassiter II from the practice squad on Saturday, which pointed to Higgins potentially missing out. The 24-year-old isn't off to the best start to begin the campaign, reeling in just 12 catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns. That's a far cry from his last two campaigns where Higgins posted 1,000+ receiving yards.

The Bengals are down bad at the moment, sitting at 1-3. Joe Burrow is clearly not at 100% after his training camp calf injury. He's completed under 60% of his passes. However, the quarterback said earlier this week he's feeling very good ahead of this must-win matchup.

With Higgins sidelined, Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd will surely be busy downfield. Typically a strength for the Bengals, their passing game ranks 29th in the NFL with just 166 yards per game. Missing Higgins certainly won't help. Overall, the offense looks extremely poor, sitting dead last in the league in total yards with only 252 per game. Not exactly what most expected from one of the Super Bowl contenders.

Hopefully, Higgins can return in Week 6 and help his squad turn things around.