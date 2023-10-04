Tee Higgins suffered a rib fracture in Week 4. The Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver wants to return soon, but head coach Zac Taylor shared a concerning injury update on Wednesday.

“Yeah, he (Higgins) won't practice today,” Taylor said, per Mike Petraglia. “But he will be day-to-day.”

Higgins not practicing doesn't bode well for his chances of returning in Week 5. The Bengals will certainly be cautious given the injury. That said, it is worth nothing that he hasn't been ruled out for the game.

Overall, the Bengals' 2023 season has been a forgettable one. Cincinnati needs to bounce back soon before it is too late.

Bengals struggling in 2023

The Bengals were defeated 27-3 by the Tennessee Titans in Week 4. Cincinnati fell to 1-3 as a result of the loss. They have been a consistent playoff contender over the past couple of seasons, but 2023 hasn't gone according to plan so far.

Joe Burrow's status was in question prior to Week 1 because of a calf injury. He's been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL over the past two years, but his struggles help to explain Cincinnati's forgettable start to the season. It appears that his injury is impacting his overall performance.

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has been limited at times with Burrow struggling. He's still making plays but Cincinnati hasn't taken as many shots downfield. Chase made headlines after Week 4 by saying that he is “always f**king open“.

Now with Higgins dealing with an injury, the 2023 season continues to trend in a negative direction for the Bengals. There is still time to turn things around, and counting out this talented squad is risky. Cincinnati will attempt to get back on track in Week 5 versus Arizona.