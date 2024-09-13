Tee Higgins missed the Cincinnati Bengals' 2024 season opener, watching as his team lost to the lowly New England Patriots. He's dealing with a hamstring injury that doesn't seem to be healing fast enough for him to play in Week 2.

Higgins blasted the idea that he was faking an injury. He tried to secure a long-term contract this offseason, even resorting to a trade request, but ended up signing the franchise tag. Some tried to insinuate he was faking an injury because he isn’t signed to a long-term deal.

According to Ben Baby of ESPN, Higgins and defensive tackle Kris Jenkins did not suit up for the Bengals' light practice on Friday. Head coach Zach Taylor said that those two, offensive tackle Amarius Mims and tight end Tanner Hudson are going to be listed as doubtful, per Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. That doesn’t bode well for their chances of playing on Sunday.

Tee Higgins trending toward second straight absence in Week 2

The Bengals have made a habit of slow starts, losing their first two games in each of their last two seasons. Part of their loss to the Patriots was their inability to shed that habit. Joe Burrow dealing with a wrist injury certainly doesn’t help matters. With steady WR3 Tyler Boyd and RB1 Joe Mixon now on other teams, the Bengals can’t afford absences from their star wideouts.

There’s never a great time for a star like Higgins to miss time but it is especially poor timing for the Bengals right now. They have to face the Kansas City Chiefs on the road. Heading into enemy territory with so many key injuries is not good, nor is dropping two games to start the season in the most competitive division in the NFL. Cincy has plenty of time left in its season but finding a way to win in Kansas City without Higgins would be a major boost.