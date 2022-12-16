By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

During the Cincinnati Bengals Week 14 contest against the Cleveland Browns, both Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins were unable to finish the game. It now appears that they both may return to the field on Sunday.

Via PFF’s Ari Meirov:

“WRs Tee Higgins (hamstring) and Tyler Boyd (finger) are questionable, but were full participants at practice today.”

Higgins and Boyd were both limited all week with their respective injuries. During Friday’s session, they both returned to the field at full capacity. This could mean that both of them are ready to go for Sunday.

When healthy, Boyd and Higgins both played crucial roles within the Bengals offense.

Higgins, who has appeared in 13 games this season, is currently the Bengals leading wide receiver. He has recorded 60 receptions for 861 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 85 total targets.

Next to Tee Higgins, Boyd has also found success in this Bengals offense. With Ja’Marr Chase sidelined for a large portion of the season, Boyd stepped up. In 13 games, he has recorded 45 receptions for 655 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

In recent weeks, the Bengals offense has been one of the most explosive in the NFL. Over their past four games, they have scored a total of 107 points. Higgins and Boyd have both played a key role in this.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has also developed a strong connection with his entire pass-catching core. He looks to Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins often, ultimately leading to several big plays a week.

When the Bengals take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, this entire group could be primed for a big day. This could make both Boyd and Higgins must-start options.