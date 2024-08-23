After a 14-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, the Cincinnati Bengals have lost all three preseason games. These losses also included a 27-3 drubbing at the hands of the Chicago Bears. Despite these losses, Bengals running back Trayveon Williams has a nine-word explosive guarantee to fans heading into the new season. He made this guarantee to reporters talking to the team in their locker room.

“This team is going to be an explosive team,” Williams said, as shared by the official Bengals account on X, formerly Twitter. “Defense is looking amazing, you know. Offense, we're explosive, doing what we've got to do. Then, you know, what better way to open it up here against New England in all orange? So I'm excited about it, you know, the team's excited. We're ready to get rock and roll and be ready for a great year.”

Will the Bengals have an explosive year?

Trayveon Williams' preseason guarantee may well be true, as the Bengals look to improve on their 9-8 showing last year. They had struggled to begin the season, and quarterback Joe Burrow's season-ending wrist injury almost torpedoed the entire 2023 season. However, the brilliant play of reserve quarterback Jake Browning kept them in the playoff picture with an 8-6 record until back-to-back losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs shut the door for good.

Still, the Pro Bowl selections of wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and defensive end Trey Hendrickson should give Bengals fans enough cause for optimism. On the other hand, Chase is currently looking for a new contract with the team, so he has not joined training camp and limited himself to support his team from the sidelines. If the team doesn't give him the contract he wants, they risk him possibly deciding not to play for the year.

This same contract extension situation isn't uncommon, too, as the Dallas Cowboys haven't extended CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. Likewise, the San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk's trade saga continues, as the 49ers decide whether to ship him to the Steelers or keep him for the year. The whole drawn-out situation has even forced coach Kyle Shanahan to crack a joke.

More updates

However, the Bengals did sign kicker Evan McPherson, one of the best kickers in the NFL, to a three-year, $16.5-million extension.

In terms of injuries, offensive tackle D'Ante Smith might miss next season due to a potentially season-ending injury sustained during their joint practice with the Bears. With Joe Burrow's injury history, the team will need elite protectors to keep the defense away from him.

It's too early to say how the Bengals will fare next season, but Williams' guarantee should at least fire up Bengals fans who just missed out on the postseason last year.