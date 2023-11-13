Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson is dealing with an injury Cincinnati hopes isn't serious enough to keep him sidelined for a long time.

The Cincinnati Bengals failed at an attempt to keep their win streak going when they fell prey to CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans, 30-27, at home in Week 10. Making things worse for Cincy is the lower-body injury suffered by one of their best defensive players, with defensive end Trey Hendrickson hurting his knee in the fourth quarter of the Houston game.

There appears to be a strong chance that Hendrickson will not be able to play for at least a game, but it is also still possible that he's not going to be sidelined for an extended period of time, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“Bengals pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson, Top 10 in the NFL with 8.5 sacks, suffered a hyperextended knee when #Texans WR Noah Brown fell into him, source said. He's having an MRI, with the hope going in that it's a short-term absence.”

Hendrickson suffered the injury in the fourth quarter. For what it's worth, he was able to walk off the field but with the help of Cincinnati's medical personnel. Before leaving the game, Hendrickson recorded four total tackles and 0.5 sacks along with a quarterback hit.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Hendrickson is making a huge impact this season as part of the Bengals' defense. He has already surpassed his output of eight sacks in 2022 and could finish the season with a career-high in quarterback takedowns. So far in his career, his best single-season sacks total is 14.0 in 2021, the same year he earned his first Pro Bowl nod.