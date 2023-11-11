We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Texans-Bengals prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Houston Texans will head to Ohio to face the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Texans-Bengals prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Texans defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 39-37 in Week 9. Initially, they trailed 17-10 at halftime. It was also 37-33 Bucs after a back-and-forth game in the fourth quarter. Then, CJ Stroud threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Tank Dell with seconds remaining to seal the game. Stroud finished with 470 yards passing with five touchdowns. Also, Devin Singletary rushed 13 times for 26 yards. Noah Brown had six receptions for 153 yards and a score. Meanwhile, Dalton Schultz had 10 catches for 130 yards and a touchdown. Dell finished with six receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, Nico Collins had three catches for 54 yards and a touchdown.

The Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills 24-18 in Week 9. Initially, they trailed 21-7 at halftime. But the Bengals fought off a furious rally by the Bills to seal the deal. Significantly, Joe Burrow went 31 for 44 with 348 yards passing and two touchdowns. Joe Mixon added 14 rushes for 37 yards and a touchdown. Likewise, Tee Higgins had eight receptions for 110 yards, while Tyler Boyd added three catches for 56 yards. Ja'Marr Chase finished with four receptions for 41 yards but also suffered a back injury. Overall, the Bengals went 8 for 15 on third-down conversions. The team also committed six penalties.

The Texans lead the all-time series 8-5. Additionally, the Texans have won the last four at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals won the last matchup 37-31 in Houston in 2020.

Here are the Texans-Bengals NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Texans-Bengals Odds

Houston Texans: +6.5 (-104)

Cincinnati Bengals: -6.5 (-118)

Over: 47 (-110)

Under: 47 (-110)

How to Watch Texans vs. Bengals Week 10

Time: 1:01 PM ET/10:01 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Texans Could Cover The Spread

The Texans just had one of their best wins in a long time. Now, they must travel to Cincinnati to face a team that is a contender for the Super Bowl. It will not be easy, and the Texans need a good game plan.

Stroud has passed for 2,270 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Therefore, look for him to play another significant role in this one. Devin Singletary has rushed 62 times for 209 yards. Ultimately, he is the bell cow, with Dameon Pierce still nursing an injury. Collins has 36 receptions for 631 yards and four touchdowns, while Dell also has 28 catches for 454 yards and four scores. Schultz has 33 receptions for 350 yards and four scores.

The defense has not been great. Yet, they have been steady, with some bursts. Jonathan Greenard has 21 solo tackles and six sacks. Meanwhile, Will Anderson has notched 20 solo tackles and two sacks. Steven Nelson has 25 solo tackles and three interceptions. However, he is also dealing with a back injury.

The Texans will cover the spread if Stroud plays mistake-free football and finds his open receivers. Then, the Texans need to do everything possible to stop Burrow.

Why The Bengals Could Cover The Spread

The Bengals are hot right now, as they have won four in a row after starting 1-3. Coincidentally, a lot of that has to do with their offense and how well it has performed, as well as a defense that has woken up.

Burrow now has 1,861 yards passing for 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. Thus, all eyes will be on him as he tries to take down a Houston defense that just got burned by Baker Mayfield. Mixon has rushed 126 times for 490 yards and three touchdowns while also catching 24 passes for 158 yards. Thus, he will play an integral role. Chase has 64 receptions for 697 yards and four touchdowns. However, he has not practiced this week. Keep an eye on his status. Meanwhile, Higgins has 27 receptions for 328 yards and two scores, while Boyd has 36 catches for 300 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense has some playmakers. First, B.J. Hill has tacked 12 solo tackles and four sacks. Sam Hubbard has 25 solo tackles and four sacks. Meanwhile, Trey Hendrickson has 14 solo tackles and eight sacks. Logan Wilson now has 44 solo tackles and three interceptions. Likewise, Germaine Pratt has 38 solo tackles, one sack, and two interceptions.

The Bengals will cover the spread if Burrow continues to move the ball with little issue. Then, the defense must pressure Stroud and force him out of his comfort zone.

Final Texans-Bengals Prediction & Pick

The Texans are improving. Yet, they are still not at the same level as the Bengals despite being separated by one game. The Bengals roll in this one.

Final Texans-Bengals Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati Bengals: -6.5 (-118)